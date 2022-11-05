DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 1,941 CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 226.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 115.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 78.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $167,000.

CureVac stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CureVac has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $50.09.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

