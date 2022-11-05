DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

