DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,540,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE:SONY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

