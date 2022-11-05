DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PVH were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 65.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $3,884,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $416,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

NYSE PVH opened at $52.92 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

