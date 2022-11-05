DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

