DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $139,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

