DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $139,000 Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth $8,509,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

