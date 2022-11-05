DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $165,000 Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Upstart were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 2.0 %

UPST opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $342.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.