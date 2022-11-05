DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after buying an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,531. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.