DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $58,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 152,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

