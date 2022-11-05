DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $145.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

