DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $133,000 in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

UTI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

