DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $187,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DT Midstream by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 67.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 356,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

