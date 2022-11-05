DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $187,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $71,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.61 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

