DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $83,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

