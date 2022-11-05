DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $85,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

