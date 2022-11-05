DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $163,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 292,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

