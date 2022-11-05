DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $179,000 Investment in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 303,168 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,032,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.44 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

