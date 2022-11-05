DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $61,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

