DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $97,000 Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

