DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $147,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.6 %

EC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

