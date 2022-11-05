DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

