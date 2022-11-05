DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,323 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

