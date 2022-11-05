DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.71%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.