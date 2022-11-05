DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 135.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

KZR stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

