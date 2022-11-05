DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 24,200 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 286,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.81. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 636.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.