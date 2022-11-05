DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 25,000 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 234,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.