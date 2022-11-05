DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $261,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

