DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,637 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 800.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

