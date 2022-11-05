DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 171,500 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 210.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ranpak Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $369,673.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

