DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,795 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weibo were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.51.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

