DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,036 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

