DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 22,387 Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercurity Fintech were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFH opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.