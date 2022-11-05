DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,421 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 899,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.