DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,374 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exponent were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,636,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.65 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

