DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,885 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2,950.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,876,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

