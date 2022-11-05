DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,251 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toro were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toro by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

