DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 875 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.