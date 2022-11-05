DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $136,000 Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $425.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

