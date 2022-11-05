DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $76,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 212.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

