DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

