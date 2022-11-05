DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLUE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 124.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.