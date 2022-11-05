DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.1 %
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.