DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

