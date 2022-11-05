DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

