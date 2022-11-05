Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $688,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,554.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $688,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,316,554.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,094. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

