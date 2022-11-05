DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 270.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

