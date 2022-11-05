DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 39.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,931,877 shares of company stock worth $178,729,210 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

