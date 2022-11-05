DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in DT Midstream by 183.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.