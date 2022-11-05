Edmp Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,985.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.